Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

1680x1050No AA/No AF 1680x10508x MSAA/16x AF 1920x1080No AA/No AF 1920x10808x MSAA/16x AF 2560x1600No AA/No AF 2560x16008x MSAA/16x AF Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.58 78.29% 55.09% 67.17% 47.68% 47.11% 32.31%

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 exhibits the most impressive results in our benchmark suite. Released one month prior to the 480's launch (and therefore available when each of these drivers went live), there isn't a single case in which we see less than a 30% performance jump.

Yet, the trends are the most interesting part of this. At 1680x1050 and 1920x1080 without AA/AF, we see a very staggered graph. We found that upgrading to 260.89 dropped performance slightly, though they were still higher than the initial scores (197.41). Once you get past the jump from 197.41 to 257.21, the four other charts show a fairly linear progression from driver to driver. Across the board, it's that first update that introduces the largest performance gain.