Trending

GeForce GT 430: The HTPC Crowd Gets Fermi On A Diet

By

After addressing mainstream gamers with the GF106-based GeForce GTS 450, Nvidia is nudging a new GPU into the desktop space, built onto a card seemingly tailor-made for HTPCs. Does the new $79 GeForce GT 430 taste great, or is it just less filling?

Nvidia's Reference GeForce GT 430 And Asus’ ENGT430

The reference GeForce GT 430 is a diminutive half-height card. It seems like more of a "suggestion," as most vendors appear to be spinning their own unique circuit boards. We're testing Asus’ flavor of GeForce GT 430, designated the ENGT430:

The Asus card’s size might be similar, but the board is clearly different from the reference. This model is equipped with fuse protection to help save it from an overloaded electric current, a feature we've seen the company use on certain models during the past two years.

The Asus card also differentiates itself with a cooler that looks much more capable than the one on Nvidia's reference card. The company claims that the fan is dust-proof—further questioning on our part reveals that the company isn’t claiming the fan will never accumulate dust, but that the fan bearing is better protected from the stuff. Asus estimates that the fan’s lifespan is increased by 10,000 hours because of this consideration.

There’s not a lot to say about the available display outputs, except that Asus uses the same VGA/HDMI/DVI combo that the reference card employs. The HDMI output is v.1.4-compatible, meaning it works with the latest 3D-ready displays. It also carries lossless HD audio, so long as you're using the latest 260.xx drivers.

Here’s how the card looks with its cooler removed. The GPU is tiny compared to its GF100 predecessor, so that low-power usage and low-heat output is a possibility. Asus clocks this GPU at the reference 700/1400 MHz core/shader speeds. Memory is set at 800 MHz DDR3, 100 MHz below the reference clock.

The bundle is a Spartan affair, with little more than the requisite manual and driver CD. The only extras here are the half-height bezel options for VGA or HDMI/DVI outputs.

71 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nforce4max 11 October 2010 20:26
    Just as I thought it is slower than a GT240.
    Reply
  • fausto 11 October 2010 20:27
    Anybody use HTPC state side with a satallite/cable provider? cable card? are you able to decode OnDemand and Premium Channels in the United States?

    Because it seems like HTPC's primary options are services like Hulu and Netflix.
    Reply
  • cknobman 11 October 2010 20:28
    Not impressed.....at all.

    Its not like Nvidia was racing AMD to the market here so I fail to see why they insist on pushing out a product that is not priced competitively.

    Heck Nvidia's new product isnt even priced appropriately against their last generation cards much less AMDs year old offerings.
    Reply
  • christiangordon 11 October 2010 20:38
    faustoAnybody use HTPC state side with a satallite/cable provider? cable card? are you able to decode OnDemand and Premium Channels in the United States?Because it seems like HTPC's primary options are services like Hulu and Netflix.
    I have used the HTPC cards and they don't work with Sat/ATT companies for OnDemand. They are basically good for 720p 1080p formats
    Reply
  • tmk221 11 October 2010 20:42
    imho it's not worth anything close to 79$
    Reply
  • rolli59 11 October 2010 20:50
    Slots in next to HD5570 low profile for small form factor cases with limited size PSU!
    Reply
  • neilnh 11 October 2010 20:58
    faustoAnybody use HTPC state side with a satallite/cable provider? cable card? are you able to decode OnDemand and Premium Channels in the United States?Because it seems like HTPC's primary options are services like Hulu and Netflix.
    I use my HTPC for OTA HD networks (Fox, ABC, NBC, etc), Hulu, ESPN3, Blu-ray, and DVD-rips. I get HD on most of the shows I watch, and Hulu doesn't look bad for the others. There are very few gaps, but some would care a lot about them... HBO, NFL network, ESPN content that isn't available on ESPN3. Overall though, no monthly fee for all my TV with HD DVR... I like it. Some people use cable cards, but my whole reason for going the HTPC route was to save money, not pay more.
    Reply
  • rohitbaran 11 October 2010 20:59
    Priced pretty high for its performance.
    Reply
  • ikefu 11 October 2010 21:00
    The only reason for this card is if you actually watch 3D Bluray, for anything else the 5670 seems way better.

    I have a 55" 3d TV but hate the glasses so much I can't ever see myself using 3D playback. I'd go for 5670 just for the occasional gaming session.
    Reply
  • Onus 11 October 2010 21:21
    This just shows how good the HD5670 is. And, with GDDR5 versions of the HD5570 available, there's just no reason for this card at this price. Pass.
    Reply