GeForce GT 430: The HTPC Crowd Gets Fermi On A Diet

Test Setup And Benchmarks
The cards we chose for comparison can all be found within $5 of the GeForce GT 430’s MSRP of $79, including the GeForce GT 220 DDR3, the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5, the Radeon HD 5570 DDR3, and the Radeon HD 5670 GDDR5.
To better represent a level playing field (and to address some of the concerns we've seen in the comments section), all of these cards have been set to reference clock rates for testing.
|Test System
|Motherboard
|Asus M4A785TD-V EVO Socket AM3, AMD 785G, BIOS 0410
|Processor
|Phenom II X4 970 3.5 GHz, Quad-Core, 6 MB L3 CacheOverclocked to 4.0 GHz
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX3
|Memory
|Crucial DDR3-1333 Dual-Channel 2 x 2048 MB, 669 MHz, CAS 9-9-9-24-1T
|Graphics
|Gigabyte GV-N220OC-1GI (GeForce GT 220) 1 GB DDR3, 720/1566 MHz GPU/Shaders, 800 MHz MemoryAsus ENGT430 (GeForce GT 430) 1 GB DDR3, 700/1400 MHz GPU/Shaders, 800 MHz MemoryGigabyte GV-N240D5-512I (GeForce GT 240) 512 MB GDDR5, 550/1340 MHz GPU/Shaders, 850 MHz MemoryRadeon HD 5570 Reference 1 GB DDR3, 650 MHz GPU, 900 MHz MemoryRadeon HD 5670 Reference 512 MB GDDR5, 775 MHz GPU, 1000 MHz Memory***all clock rates set to reference specifications for the purposes of benchmarking***
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 1000 MB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache SATA 3Gb/s
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX Version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 10.9, GeForce 260.77 beta (GeForce GT 430), GeForce 258.96 (all others)
|Benchmark Configuration
|3D Games
|Crysis
|Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool General Benchmarks: Low Quality, Textures, Shadows, Physics, Shaders, Water, and Sound to MediumAnti-aliasing Benchmarks: Low Quality, Textures, Physics, Water, and Sound to Medium, Shaders to High
|Just Cause 2
|Version 1.0.0.2, in-game benchmark,Low Settings, Shadows and Water to Medium, No AA, 2x AF
|Aliens vs Predator
|Benchmark Tool, Medium Settings, SSAO Off, Dx11 tesselation and shadow sampling off, no AA, 8x AF
|StarCraft II
|Version 1.1.1, Custom Tom's Hardware BenchmarkHigh Quality Preset, No AA
|DiRT 2
|In-game benchmarkDirectX 11, High Quality Preset, No AA
|Synthetic
|3DMark Vantage
|Version: 1.01, Total System score
Because it seems like HTPC's primary options are services like Hulu and Netflix.
Its not like Nvidia was racing AMD to the market here so I fail to see why they insist on pushing out a product that is not priced competitively.
Heck Nvidia's new product isnt even priced appropriately against their last generation cards much less AMDs year old offerings.
I have used the HTPC cards and they don't work with Sat/ATT companies for OnDemand. They are basically good for 720p 1080p formats
I use my HTPC for OTA HD networks (Fox, ABC, NBC, etc), Hulu, ESPN3, Blu-ray, and DVD-rips. I get HD on most of the shows I watch, and Hulu doesn't look bad for the others. There are very few gaps, but some would care a lot about them... HBO, NFL network, ESPN content that isn't available on ESPN3. Overall though, no monthly fee for all my TV with HD DVR... I like it. Some people use cable cards, but my whole reason for going the HTPC route was to save money, not pay more.
I have a 55" 3d TV but hate the glasses so much I can't ever see myself using 3D playback. I'd go for 5670 just for the occasional gaming session.