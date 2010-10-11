GeForce GT 430: The HTPC Crowd Gets Fermi On A Diet

Overclocking Benchmarks

The Asus ENGT430 overclocks fairly well. We were able to take the card from a 700/1400/800 MHz core/shader/memory clock to 850/1700/900 MHz settings.

The performance increase gets us a lot closer to the Radeon HD 5570 and GeForce GT 240 in Crysis. This does give us hope that a GDDR5-equipped GeForce GT 430 with slightly higher core and shader clocks could, in fact, replace the GeForce GT 240. The Radeon HD 5670 remains untouchable here.