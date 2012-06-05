Nvidia GeForce GT 640 Review: Cramming Kepler Into GK107

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

Crysis 2 remains one of the best-looking games we’ve ever seen. And it’s quite taxing on modern graphics hardware.

Only the Radeon HD 7750 manages more than at least 30 FPS at 1280x1024.

At 1680x1050 and beyond, none of these entry-level cards give us satisfactorily-smooth performance. From a purely academic standpoint, AMD’s Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5 performs better than the GeForce GT 640 DDR3.