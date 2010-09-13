Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (DX11)

At 1280x1024 and 1680x1050, the GeForce GTS 450 edges out AMD’s Radeon HD 5750. Then, at 1920x1200, it falls behind, dropping to frame rates we probably wouldn’t deem ample. In all fairness, though, only the GeForce GTX 460 and Radeon HD 5770 are really fast enough to make 1920x1200 a possibility.

Nvidia’s contention is that the GeForce GTS 450 is aimed at gamers who play at 1280x1024 or 1680x1050. To the company’s credit, this DirectX 11 title is actually quite smooth at both of those resolutions, though there’s not a lot differentiating the GTS 450’s performance from AMD’s Radeon HD 5750. Again, that 5750 has already been around for 11 months.