Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

The GeForce GTS 450 maintains a lead over AMD’s Radeon HD 5750 in all three tested resolutions, with and without anti-aliasing in play.

Even still, look at how much more speed you’d get with a GeForce GTX 460 768 MB—a card that won’t be hampered by its smaller frame buffer at these more mainstream resolutions and that can still be found online for $170. That’s the route we’d have to recommend going.