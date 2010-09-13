Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2
The GeForce GTS 450 maintains a lead over AMD’s Radeon HD 5750 in all three tested resolutions, with and without anti-aliasing in play.
Even still, look at how much more speed you’d get with a GeForce GTX 460 768 MB—a card that won’t be hampered by its smaller frame buffer at these more mainstream resolutions and that can still be found online for $170. That’s the route we’d have to recommend going.
its a shame that ati's cards didn't drop in MSRP. hell, the hd 5850 is finally approaching it;s MSRP of $250 from a year ago. I was hopign last year by around this time, hd 5870 would be ~$200... it's not even close =
Perhaps a gtx 485 aka gtx 460 X2 would be nice as well.