Nvidia GeForce GTS 450: Hello GF106, Farewell G92

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator (DX11)

As we switch over to DirectX 11-class software, we’re no longer able to fairly include the GeForce GTS 250 and Radeon HD 4850. They’re unable to render the same effects, yielding incomparable visuals.

However, the GeForce GTS 450 is still getting bested across the board.

The numbers we’re generating raise another question: how much value is there in DirectX 11-class mainstream hardware if turning on DirectX 11-class features drops performance to unplayable levels? Nvidia recommends dialing down texture/shadow quality and turning off DX11 Advanced Shadow Sampling to test this title, leaving Tessellation enabled. But I want to know the highest playable resolution with all of these features Nvidia and AMD keep talking about turned on. It seems you’ll need a GeForce GTX 460 768 MB or Radeon HD 5770 to make 1280x1024 an option.