Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

We get our first inclination of interesting performance results here in 3DMark Vantage. Although this synthetic suite is not necessarily representative of things to come in the real world, it’s often a decent predictor of overall performance. And what the metric tells us is that AMD’s Radeon HD 5830 is quite a bit quicker than the GeForce GTX 465 and the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB and 768 MB cards.

Most interesting, perhaps, is that the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB is faster than the GTX 465, while the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB is just a tad behind. Let’s see if that placement pans out as we start testing some of the more popular games available right now.

151 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sabot00 12 July 2010 11:28
    Finally, the price wars from the 4000/GTX 200 ages are back!
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:29
    At last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:33
    Oops!Sorry for the double post.
    Reply
  • thedreadfather 12 July 2010 11:36
    Tamz_mscAt last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?Did you even read the whole article?
    Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI"
    "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."

    Great review as always, Chris.
    Reply
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:38
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.
    Much thanks, sir!
    Reply
  • thejerk 12 July 2010 11:39
    Nice review, Chris. Best I've read here in a while.
    Reply
  • guid_aaa000001 12 July 2010 11:39
    I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".

    Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    Reply
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:43
    guid_aaa000001I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    We, as in Tom's Hardware ;-)
    Reply
  • lashton 12 July 2010 11:43
    the 5830 i think is a better card, hell you can get a 5770 super-clock it and thats the same speed as a GTX460 for a fraction of the price!
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:45
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.Might have overlooked that line, but I'm wondering how the 460 would perform when overclocked.
    Reply