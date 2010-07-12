Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

We get our first inclination of interesting performance results here in 3DMark Vantage. Although this synthetic suite is not necessarily representative of things to come in the real world, it’s often a decent predictor of overall performance. And what the metric tells us is that AMD’s Radeon HD 5830 is quite a bit quicker than the GeForce GTX 465 and the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB and 768 MB cards.

Most interesting, perhaps, is that the GeForce GTX 460 1 GB is faster than the GTX 465, while the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB is just a tad behind. Let’s see if that placement pans out as we start testing some of the more popular games available right now.