Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX9)

It’s always interesting to gauge performance in a game regarded as not very graphically-intensive. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 shows the Radeon cards capped at 1680x1050 and 1920x1200, recovering a bit at 2560x1600. The GeForce boards unquestionably dominate here, though.

For the first time, we see the GeForce GTX 465 finish ahead of the GTX 460s, though the fact that all three cards serve up playable performance right up to 2560x1600 with anti-aliasing enabled means it’s not worth paying extra for the faster card in this game specifically.

151 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sabot00 12 July 2010 11:28
    Finally, the price wars from the 4000/GTX 200 ages are back!
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:29
    At last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:33
    Oops!Sorry for the double post.
    Reply
  • thedreadfather 12 July 2010 11:36
    Tamz_mscAt last, Nvidia has impressed me(to a certain extent).But where's power consumption in SLI?Did you even read the whole article?
    Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI"
    "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."

    Great review as always, Chris.
    Reply
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:38
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.
    Much thanks, sir!
    Reply
  • thejerk 12 July 2010 11:39
    Nice review, Chris. Best I've read here in a while.
    Reply
  • guid_aaa000001 12 July 2010 11:39
    I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".

    Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    Reply
  • cangelini 12 July 2010 11:43
    guid_aaa000001I have never waited for this... It's not "we", it must be "some people".Note: That is if you consider "me" in that "we".
    We, as in Tom's Hardware ;-)
    Reply
  • lashton 12 July 2010 11:43
    the 5830 i think is a better card, hell you can get a 5770 super-clock it and thats the same speed as a GTX460 for a fraction of the price!
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 12 July 2010 11:45
    thedreadfatherDid you even read the whole article? Page 5 "Sneak Peek at SLI" "Again, this is just a teaser. We’ll be following up with a full exploration of these cards in SLI, comparing them to a GeForce GTX 480."Great review as always, Chris.Might have overlooked that line, but I'm wondering how the 460 would perform when overclocked.
    Reply