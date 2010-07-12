Nvidia GeForce GTX 460: The Fermi We Were Waiting For

Benchmark Results: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX9)

It’s always interesting to gauge performance in a game regarded as not very graphically-intensive. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 shows the Radeon cards capped at 1680x1050 and 1920x1200, recovering a bit at 2560x1600. The GeForce boards unquestionably dominate here, though.

For the first time, we see the GeForce GTX 465 finish ahead of the GTX 460s, though the fact that all three cards serve up playable performance right up to 2560x1600 with anti-aliasing enabled means it’s not worth paying extra for the faster card in this game specifically.