Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage
Jetway’s non-retail card isn’t really part of today’s competition, yet we retained its data as a reference point to encourage manual overclockers. While the true competitors in today’s roundup are arranged in order of performance, Jetway’s non-competing card was moved to the bottom of the charts.
It’s no surprise that clock speed is the only thing that separates today’s competitors in benchmarks, and anyone who isn’t interested in seeing the same type of results continuously repeated might want to jump directly to our power and heat tests.
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
Basically.