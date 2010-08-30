Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: 3DMark Vantage

Jetway’s non-retail card isn’t really part of today’s competition, yet we retained its data as a reference point to encourage manual overclockers. While the true competitors in today’s roundup are arranged in order of performance, Jetway’s non-competing card was moved to the bottom of the charts.

It’s no surprise that clock speed is the only thing that separates today’s competitors in benchmarks, and anyone who isn’t interested in seeing the same type of results continuously repeated might want to jump directly to our power and heat tests.