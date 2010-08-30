Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Average Performance, Power, And Heat
We’ll need to consider our average performance difference to calculate any efficiency differences, so we begin with a cumulative chart:
A 19% GPU overclock and 11% DRAM overclock allows Palit’s Sonic Platinum Overclocking Edition to show a 15% overall lead compared to the reference-clocked Zotac card.
MSI has the coolest-running card, likely due to its huge GPU cooler. Yet its full-fan tests weren’t as spectacular. Asus’ fan supports higher-speed operation, resulting in a relatively chilly GPU temperature that’s available to anyone who can tolerate its higher full-speed noise. ECS’ even larger cooling solution sits in the middle.
Gigabyte constantly claims that its Ultra Durable components save power, but today’s power test is one of those rare occasions where we actually see the difference.
A huge power consumption increase points towards likely voltage mods in Jetway’s non-retail card, possibly putting a wrench in the plans of overclockers who would like to repeat Jetway’s efforts.
Putting power consumption on a percent scale will allow us to gauge efficiency on the next page. The word “relative” refers to a comparison to the baseline, which in this case is Zotac’s reference-speed model.
I can't decide between the 460 and 5850 versions :P
I wonder how many cards can reach that 900 MHz with acceptable noise and voltage levels.
It would have been better to see each card overclocked to it's most stable overclock first, then test the cards with all the benchmarks.
I read CPU magazine's article comparing the GTX 460's, and same conclusion. Palit is the fastest, but MSI's is the quietest and coolest.
I've been looking into getting a pair for SLI. Those that don't have extra space between their PCI Express 2.0 slots should go for the EVGA Superclocked because of the external exhaust. Those that do have space like me and prefer low noise would be better off the MSI's. Performance-wise, they're all great overclockers (every card in this review can overclock higher than Palit's factory overclock). Honestly, you really can't go wrong with any of these cards.
Basically.