Roundup: Nine GeForce GTX 460 1 GB Boards Benchmarked

Jetway's Exibition Card

Evidence of a second Nvidia reference design comes to us from Jetway, its 1 GB GeForce GTX 460 including a reference design cooler and a circuit board labeled as Nvidia P672.

Jetway wasn’t ready with a retail version of the card, but its packaging was finished. The retail card’s installation kit is fairly sparse, consisting of little more than a manual and driver CD.

The lack of adapters is validated by three different connectors on the card's rear panel, including a single dual-link DVI port, an onboard VGA connector, and a full-sized HDMI port. Jetway is obviously going for a lower-cost market with its omission of dual DVI connections.

We're not going to be testing overclocking results in today's roundup, and Jetway's card exemplifies why. Rather than ship a retail version of its 675 MHz board for testing, the company sent a card clocked to an astounding 900 MHz. Clearly a hand-picked sample, we include this piece of hardware today as an exhibition of how fast the GeForce GTX 460 can be overclocked to extremes.

We exclude this board from our final analysis, though, because it's wholly unrepresentative of what you can actually buy off the shelf. In the same vein, there's a good chance that some of our other contenders were hand-picked for scalability. So, lining them up based on their top overclocked simply wouldn't accomplish much. We prefer to look at what you get out of the box, and base our recommendations on that.

The lack of retail BIOS prevents us from rating Jetway’s value, though the reference clock rates of the Jetway model KN460EW1GV-A (on which today’s sample is based) can just as easily be represented by the Zotac model in today’s review.