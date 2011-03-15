Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Benchmark Results: Synthetics
We like to measure synthetic performance before seeing how a card's potential compares to its real-world showing. Let’s start with Futuremark’s 3DMark 11:
This benchmark considers the Radeon HD 5770 optimistically compared to the competition, including the GeForce GTX 550 Ti. We’ll see if that expectation holds up in the actual game benchmarks. In any case, the new card doesn’t catch up to the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.
The Unigine Heaven benchmark is most useful as a yardstick of tessellation performance, and here we see the GeForce GTX 550 Ti exercise an advantage over the Radeon HD 5770. It's noteworthy that the GeForce GTX 550 Ti holds a similar lead with or without tessellation enabled. The GeForce GTX 460 768 MB continues to lead the pack.
"The MSRP of the new card is $149"
Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?
6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.
As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.