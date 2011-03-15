Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

We like to measure synthetic performance before seeing how a card's potential compares to its real-world showing. Let’s start with Futuremark’s 3DMark 11:

This benchmark considers the Radeon HD 5770 optimistically compared to the competition, including the GeForce GTX 550 Ti. We’ll see if that expectation holds up in the actual game benchmarks. In any case, the new card doesn’t catch up to the GeForce GTX 460 768 MB.

The Unigine Heaven benchmark is most useful as a yardstick of tessellation performance, and here we see the GeForce GTX 550 Ti exercise an advantage over the Radeon HD 5770. It's noteworthy that the GeForce GTX 550 Ti holds a similar lead with or without tessellation enabled. The GeForce GTX 460 768 MB continues to lead the pack.