Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2
Can it play Crysis? Yes.
But can it play Crysis 2?
It sure can. We’ve benched this title at the lowest ‘gamer’ detail setting, but it still looks very good (probably better than most shooters out there at their highest settings).
The GeForce GTX 550 Ti manages playable 1920x1080 performance at this setting with a minimum frame rate of 33 FPS. The game seems to favor GeForce cards, with the Radeon HD 5770 barely showing any advantage over the GeForce GTX 450. Once again, the GeForce GTX 460 768MB leads the pack by a notable margin.
"The MSRP of the new card is $149"
Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?
6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.
As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.