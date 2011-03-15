Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

Can it play Crysis? Yes.

But can it play Crysis 2?

It sure can. We’ve benched this title at the lowest ‘gamer’ detail setting, but it still looks very good (probably better than most shooters out there at their highest settings).

The GeForce GTX 550 Ti manages playable 1920x1080 performance at this setting with a minimum frame rate of 33 FPS. The game seems to favor GeForce cards, with the Radeon HD 5770 barely showing any advantage over the GeForce GTX 450. Once again, the GeForce GTX 460 768MB leads the pack by a notable margin.