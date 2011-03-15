Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti Review: Bridging The Budget Gap

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033
Now for our first game benchmark that features tessellation enhancements, the post-apocalyptic Metro 2033:
This game shows a near-tie between the GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 5770, which is somewhat surprising considering the tessellation performance difference between these cards. More than likely, this game doesn't use the capability extensively. The other cards perform closely, but as expected.
"The MSRP of the new card is $149"
Well.. in that case I'll stick with my 4870 that I bought for $80.
God i was thinking exactly the same... whats the point of that. a 460 768 cost around 140 and less noise less power better performance... i really really dont get it?
6850 or 460 768 are the cards to get... here in Canada you can get a 5770 for less than 100$
How about the minimal FPS? Any substantial change on FPS once all eye-candy settings are enabled?
Minimum FPS readings should be there for most of the games we've benched.
As for adding eye-candy settings, not sure that makes sense for this class of card as it might push FPS down to unpleasant levels.