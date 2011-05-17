The Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Review: Take Off Your Ti

Power, Temperature, And Noise Benchmarks

As mentioned, there are no reference cards for this launch, so we're forced to draw conclusions about the GTX 560 based on factory-overclocked board employing aftermarket cooling.

There's a good chance would draw less power, and therefore generate less heat than these samples. Our GeForce GTX 460 and GeForce GTX 560 Ti samples are also third-party designs with aftermarket coolers. Keep in mind that these cards are all benchmarked at reference speeds to measure gaming performance. But the following power, temperature, and noise measurements are measured at factory settings:

Zotac’s GeForce GTX 560 AMP! draws more power than the competition, including MSI's GeForce GTX 560 Ti. This is likely due to its high stock voltage, which is a blessing for dialing in a high factory overclock, but a detriment to keeping temperatures low.

In general, the GeForce GTX 560 looks power-hungry compared to AMD's Radeon HD 6870, even when taking into consideration the slightly higher power usage from these factory-overclocked models.

More power means more heat, and Zotac’s card is the hottest here, although it’s a much tighter playing field.

The AMP! edition card keeps temperatures manageable by increasing fan speed, and with that comes higher acoustic output. It’s not that bad though, and the rest of the products show similar results that aren’t too far behind.