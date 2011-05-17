Trending

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Review: Take Off Your Ti

Nvidia strips the Ti moniker and some performance from its GeForce GTX 560 Ti in order to create a new lesser-priced model. Can the company's GeForce GTX 560 stand up to AMD's popular Radeon HD 6870, or does it fall short of the value mark?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

We’re comparing the GeForce GTX 560 against options below and above it, specifically AMD's Radeon HD 6790, 6850, and 6870, along with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB, GTX 460 1 GB, and 560 Ti.

Because Nvidia didn't supply us with a sample running at the official reference clock rates, we lowered the frequencies on a factory-overclocked card to represent baseline GeForce GTX 560 performance.

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), Overclocked to 4.0 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
MotherboardAsus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset
MemoryOCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
Hard DriveWestern Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
Graphics CardsZotac GeForce GTX 560 AMP!950/1900 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 1100 MHz Memory (4400 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for reference benchmarks
Asus GTX 560 DirectCU II TOP925/1850 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)
MSI N560GTX-Ti Twin Frozr II 880/1760 MHz Core/Shaders, 1GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for benchmarks
MSI N460GTX Cyclone 1GD5 725/1450 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 900 MHz Memory (3600 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for benchmarks
AMD Radeon HD 6870900 MHz Core, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)
AMD Radeon HD 6850775 MHz Core, 1 GB 1000 MHz Memory (4000 MT/s effective)
AMD Radeon HD 6790 840 MHz Core, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)
Power SupplyePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
CPU CoolerCooler Master Hyper TX 2
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverGeForce GTX 560: 275.20 BETA, All Other GeForce: 270.61 WHQLRadeon: Catalyst 11.4
Games
Crysis 2Very High Quality setting, No AA, 60 second gameplay, Fraps
Just Cause 2Medium Quality Settings, Textures High, all options enabled except vsync, No AA / 16xAF, Bokeh filter and GPU water disabled (for Nvidia cards), Concrete Jungle Benchmark
BulletstormHighest Settings, No AA, 60 second sequence, Fraps
F1 2010Ultra High Settings, No AA, Steam version, in-game benchmark, DX11 Rendering
Aliens Vs. Predator BenchmarkTexture and Shadow quality set to medium, 8x AF, SSAO off, DX11 tessellation off, DX11 advanced shadows off, 0x AA
Metro 2033DirectX 11, Medium Detail,  4x AF, tessellation enabled, advanced PhysX disabled.
H.A.W.X. 2Highest settings, DirectX 11 tessellation enabled, built-in benchmark
3DMark 11Performance Preset, 1680x1050
Unigine HeavenHighest settings, no AA, 16x AF, 1680x1050
