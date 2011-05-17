The Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Review: Take Off Your Ti

Test Setup And Benchmarks
We’re comparing the GeForce GTX 560 against options below and above it, specifically AMD's Radeon HD 6790, 6850, and 6870, along with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB, GTX 460 1 GB, and 560 Ti.
Because Nvidia didn't supply us with a sample running at the official reference clock rates, we lowered the frequencies on a factory-overclocked card to represent baseline GeForce GTX 560 performance.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), Overclocked to 4.0 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|Asus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|Zotac GeForce GTX 560 AMP!950/1900 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 1100 MHz Memory (4400 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for reference benchmarks
|Asus GTX 560 DirectCU II TOP925/1850 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)
|MSI N560GTX-Ti Twin Frozr II 880/1760 MHz Core/Shaders, 1GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for benchmarks
|MSI N460GTX Cyclone 1GD5 725/1450 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 900 MHz Memory (3600 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for benchmarks
|AMD Radeon HD 6870900 MHz Core, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 6850775 MHz Core, 1 GB 1000 MHz Memory (4000 MT/s effective)
|AMD Radeon HD 6790 840 MHz Core, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)
|Power Supply
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce GTX 560: 275.20 BETA, All Other GeForce: 270.61 WHQLRadeon: Catalyst 11.4
|Games
|Crysis 2
|Very High Quality setting, No AA, 60 second gameplay, Fraps
|Just Cause 2
|Medium Quality Settings, Textures High, all options enabled except vsync, No AA / 16xAF, Bokeh filter and GPU water disabled (for Nvidia cards), Concrete Jungle Benchmark
|Bulletstorm
|Highest Settings, No AA, 60 second sequence, Fraps
|F1 2010
|Ultra High Settings, No AA, Steam version, in-game benchmark, DX11 Rendering
|Aliens Vs. Predator Benchmark
|Texture and Shadow quality set to medium, 8x AF, SSAO off, DX11 tessellation off, DX11 advanced shadows off, 0x AA
|Metro 2033
|DirectX 11, Medium Detail, 4x AF, tessellation enabled, advanced PhysX disabled.
|H.A.W.X. 2
|Highest settings, DirectX 11 tessellation enabled, built-in benchmark
|3DMark 11
|Performance Preset, 1680x1050
|Unigine Heaven
|Highest settings, no AA, 16x AF, 1680x1050
if its not amd mucking with my mind and HD6870
EDIT* if its not amd mucking with my mind and HD6870 < HD5870 = HD6970
its Nvidia and GTX460 < GTX560Ti >
Yes companies exploit this but on the other hand would their product sell if they didn't? At-least now as well as it would otherwise.
Take the Xbox 360 as a example. Its predecessor was simply "Xbox"
It's not the 3rd console of the series and certainly isn't the 360th.
The 360 is completely meaningless in the name when it comes to the product.
They didn't want to name it Xbox 2 for the simple reason that loss of sales may occur because of the PS3's 3. They felt that some consumers may feel that because of the higher number the PS3 is superior and should buy that instead. As silly as this may sound to everyone they very likely are correct. Hence why the Xbox 360 was named such. But can you really blame them?
Final note: I personally find the 360's name funny as it would mean the Xbox 360 by name would be right at where the Xbox is and not of any change.
Why stop at the 560 TI? You can't use price as an excuse this time around because it costs about the same as the 6950.
Newegg has a bunch of 6870's costing less than $200 (one is $173 with rebate + free Shogun total war).
So it's slightly faster, has much better minimum framerates, consumes much less power and is cheaper. I don't see any compelling reason to buy this 560.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-gtx-560-ti-gf114,2845-13.html