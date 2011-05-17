The Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Review: Take Off Your Ti

Test Setup And Benchmarks

We’re comparing the GeForce GTX 560 against options below and above it, specifically AMD's Radeon HD 6790, 6850, and 6870, along with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 768 MB, GTX 460 1 GB, and 560 Ti.

Because Nvidia didn't supply us with a sample running at the official reference clock rates, we lowered the frequencies on a factory-overclocked card to represent baseline GeForce GTX 560 performance.

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), Overclocked to 4.0 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled. Motherboard Asus P8P67 Pro, Intel P67 Chipset Memory OCZ PC3-16000, 2 x 2 GB, 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T Hard Drive Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s Graphics Cards Zotac GeForce GTX 560 AMP!950/1900 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 1100 MHz Memory (4400 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for reference benchmarks Asus GTX 560 DirectCU II TOP925/1850 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective) MSI N560GTX-Ti Twin Frozr II 880/1760 MHz Core/Shaders, 1GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for benchmarks MSI N460GTX Cyclone 1GD5 725/1450 MHz Core/Shaders, 1 GB 900 MHz Memory (3600 MT/s effective)**clock speed set to reference specification for benchmarks AMD Radeon HD 6870900 MHz Core, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective) AMD Radeon HD 6850775 MHz Core, 1 GB 1000 MHz Memory (4000 MT/s effective) AMD Radeon HD 6790 840 MHz Core, 1 GB 1050 MHz Memory (4200 MT/s effective) Power Supply ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W, ATX12V, EPS12V CPU Cooler Cooler Master Hyper TX 2 System Software And Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver GeForce GTX 560: 275.20 BETA, All Other GeForce: 270.61 WHQLRadeon: Catalyst 11.4