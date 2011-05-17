The Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Review: Take Off Your Ti

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

As always we begin our benchmarks with synthetics, starting with Futuremark’s 3DMark 11:

3DMark 11 tends to favor AMD cards, at least relative to many of the games in our benchmark suite. In this light, we expect the GeForce GTX 560 to perform somewhere in the neighborhood of the Radeon HD 6870, despite the difference we see in 3DMark.

We employ the Unigine Heaven benchmark to test tessellation performance. Even with the feature disabled, though, this synthetic tends to favor GeForce cards, as if to counterbalance the Radeon-friendly 3DMark 11 results.