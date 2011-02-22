Five Overclocked GeForce GTX 560 Ti Cards, Compared

Asus SmartDoctor

Asus SmartDoctor hasn’t changed much in the past few reviews, appearing to be updated only to support new hardware. The current version supports GPU frequencies of 700 to 1000 MHz, DRAM data rates from 3600 to 4800 MT/s, and GPU core voltage shifts from 1.025 to 1.150 volts.

Heat protection, startup, and alarm settings occupy the first two menus of SmartDoctor’s advanced controls.

Fan speed can be thermally controlled in four steps.

HyperDrive allows overclocking to be triggered by 3D applications.