GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX 11)
Up against the $500 Radeon HD 5970, the $349 GeForce GTX 570 looks like a champ in DiRT 2. It consistently beats the $450 GeForce GTX 480, and even competes reasonably well against the flagship GTX 580.
It’s amazing that the performance spread in DiRT 2 is fairly close, yet you can get so much performance from the Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire and GeForce GTX 570.
There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
