GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX 11)

Up against the $500 Radeon HD 5970, the $349 GeForce GTX 570 looks like a champ in DiRT 2. It consistently beats the $450 GeForce GTX 480, and even competes reasonably well against the flagship GTX 580.

It’s amazing that the performance spread in DiRT 2 is fairly close, yet you can get so much performance from the Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire and GeForce GTX 570.