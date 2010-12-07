GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX 11)
At all three resolutions, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 570 matches the performance of its GTX 480, instantly knocking $100 off of the former flagship’s value. The GeForce GTX 580 is, not surprisingly, the victor across the board.
However, it’s interesting to note that AMD’s Radeon HD 6850 in CrossFire is able to trump the flagship 5970 at all three resolutions, going so far as to score a second-place finish at 2560x1600, ahead of both the GeForce GTX 480 and 570. AMD struggled when the game first came out, but it’s now offering very compelling performance in Metro 2033.
There is no need to root for either one. What you really want is a healthy and competitive Nvidia to drive prices down. With Intel shutting them off the chipset market and AMD beating them on their turf with the 5XXX cards, the future looked grim for NVidia.
It looks like they still got it, and that's what counts for consumers. Let's leave fanboyism to 12 year old console owners.
Or am I missing something?
EDIT:
Love this gem:
When a reviewer of not your game, but of some hardware using your game comments on how bad it is for the DRM, you know it's time to not do that, or get your game else where warning.
So you gonna buy it? Huh huh huh?