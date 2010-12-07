GeForce GTX 570 Review: Hitting $349 With Nvidia's GF110

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX 11)

At all three resolutions, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 570 matches the performance of its GTX 480, instantly knocking $100 off of the former flagship’s value. The GeForce GTX 580 is, not surprisingly, the victor across the board.

However, it’s interesting to note that AMD’s Radeon HD 6850 in CrossFire is able to trump the flagship 5970 at all three resolutions, going so far as to score a second-place finish at 2560x1600, ahead of both the GeForce GTX 480 and 570. AMD struggled when the game first came out, but it’s now offering very compelling performance in Metro 2033.