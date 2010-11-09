GeForce GTX 580 And GF110: The Way Nvidia Meant It To Be Played

Benchmark Results: DiRT 2 (DX11)

Despite a close finish at 2560x1600, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 is able to stave off the Radeon HD 5970 at all three resolutions in DiRT 2—one of the first DirectX 11 games, once a jewel in AMD’s crown. The 5970 does score a second-place finish, followed by the GeForce GTX 480 and Radeon HD 5870.