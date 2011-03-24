Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

AMD shot for—and successfully achieved—the coveted “fastest graphics card in the world” title with its Radeon HD 6990. Now, Nvidia is gunning for that freshly-claimed honor with a dual-GF110-powered board that speaks softly and carries a big stick.

Benchmark Results: F1 2010 (DX11)

We’ve already seen a couple of titles endorsed by Nvidia’s marketing department, and a couple of others influenced by AMD’s software development team. F1 2010 is a third that goes AMD’s way. In fact, even the Radeon HD 5970 is faster than the GTX 590 in F1 2010.

At 1680x1050, we see the clearest sign of a processor bottleneck encountered yet. At 1920x1080, the top three configurations are still relatively jammed up, even with 8x AA enabled. There’s more range between each card by the time we hit 2560x1600. But the fact that the Radeon HD 5970, with its 1 GB of memory per GPU, has no trouble at all outmaneuvering the brand new GeForce GTX 590 at our most demanding settings makes it pretty clear that this title’s bottleneck is elsewhere.

  • nforce4max 24 March 2011 19:18
    Nvidia like ATI should have gone full copper for their coolers instead of using aluminum for the fins. :/
  • The_King 24 March 2011 19:20
    The clock speeds are a bit of a disappointment as well the high power draw and the performance is not that better than a 6990. Bleh !
  • stryk55 24 March 2011 19:21
    Very comprehensive article! Nice job!
  • LegendaryFrog 24 March 2011 19:23
    I'm impressed, good to see Nvida has started to care about the "livable experience" of their high end products.
  • plznote 24 March 2011 19:24
    Great card. But low clocks.
    GREAT for overclocking!
  • darkchazz 24 March 2011 19:27
    Wow @ low noise
  • rolli59 24 March 2011 19:27
    Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.
  • Scoregie 24 March 2011 19:40
    MMMM... HD 6990.... OR GTX 590... HMMM I'll go with a HD 5770 CF setup because im cheap.
  • Sabiancym 24 March 2011 19:42
    You can't say Nvidia wins based on the sound level of the cards. That's just flat out favoritism.

    I'll be buying a 6990 and water cooling it. Nothing will beat it.
  • Darkerson 24 March 2011 19:44
    rolli59Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.Thats more or less how I feel. They both trade blows depending on the game.
