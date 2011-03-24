Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

Benchmark Results: F1 2010 (DX11)

We’ve already seen a couple of titles endorsed by Nvidia’s marketing department, and a couple of others influenced by AMD’s software development team. F1 2010 is a third that goes AMD’s way. In fact, even the Radeon HD 5970 is faster than the GTX 590 in F1 2010.

At 1680x1050, we see the clearest sign of a processor bottleneck encountered yet. At 1920x1080, the top three configurations are still relatively jammed up, even with 8x AA enabled. There’s more range between each card by the time we hit 2560x1600. But the fact that the Radeon HD 5970, with its 1 GB of memory per GPU, has no trouble at all outmaneuvering the brand new GeForce GTX 590 at our most demanding settings makes it pretty clear that this title’s bottleneck is elsewhere.