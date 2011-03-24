Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2 (DX11)

Just Cause 2 might be a TWIMTBP title, but AMD’s Radeon HD 6990 flips the GeForce GTX 590 on its head here. The dual-Cayman card takes a victory at all three resolutions, outmaneuvering Nvidia’s dual-GF110 contender. AMD’s Radeon HD 5970 even shows off a bit at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080. Once we hit 2560x1600, though, the GeForce GTX 590 slots under the 6990. Performance with anti-aliasing and anisotropic filtering is much closer, and the cards underneath Nvidia’s new flagship fall off a lot faster with these demanding settings dialed in.