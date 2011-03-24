Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

The dual-GF110-equipped GeForce GTX 590 continues its campaign in Lost Planet 2, outgunning the Radeon HD 6990 even in its overclocked, warranty-voiding mode. And should we be surprised? This is another title classified under the The Way It’s Meant To Be Played program.

Are we saying this necessarily predisposes it to foul play? No. At the same time, it’s probable that Capcom’s team spent more time with Nvidia hardware than the competition, so it's at least better-optimized for GeForce cards right out the gate. I have to imagine that Nvidia would argue this is a positive side-effect of its development engagement. Folks with Radeon cards likely feel different.

While AMD used to fare much worse in this one, the company’s Radeon cards perform much better now after a number of Catalyst driver updates.

All of that aside, it’s interesting to note that Nvidia suffers the same loss at 2560x1600 with anti-aliasing turned on. The difference here is that we’re looking at frame rates in the 60s—plenty playable. Losing at a viable setting stings more, since we’d expect the GTX 590 to fall in the 70 FPS range, given scaling at other resolutions.