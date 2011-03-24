Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Review: Firing Back With 1024 CUDA Cores

By

AMD shot for—and successfully achieved—the coveted “fastest graphics card in the world” title with its Radeon HD 6990. Now, Nvidia is gunning for that freshly-claimed honor with a dual-GF110-powered board that speaks softly and carries a big stick.

Benchmark Results: Lost Planet 2 (DX11)

The dual-GF110-equipped GeForce GTX 590 continues its campaign in Lost Planet 2, outgunning the Radeon HD 6990 even in its overclocked, warranty-voiding mode. And should we be surprised? This is another title classified under the The Way It’s Meant To Be Played program.

Are we saying this necessarily predisposes it to foul play? No. At the same time, it’s probable that Capcom’s team spent more time with Nvidia hardware than the competition, so it's at least better-optimized for GeForce cards right out the gate. I have to imagine that Nvidia would argue this is a positive side-effect of its development engagement. Folks with Radeon cards likely feel different.

While AMD used to fare much worse in this one, the company’s Radeon cards perform much better now after a number of Catalyst driver updates.

All of that aside, it’s interesting to note that Nvidia suffers the same loss at 2560x1600 with anti-aliasing turned on. The difference here is that we’re looking at frame rates in the 60s—plenty playable. Losing at a viable setting stings more, since we’d expect the GTX 590 to fall in the 70 FPS range, given scaling at other resolutions.

243 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nforce4max 24 March 2011 19:18
    Nvidia like ATI should have gone full copper for their coolers instead of using aluminum for the fins. :/
    Reply
  • The_King 24 March 2011 19:20
    The clock speeds are a bit of a disappointment as well the high power draw and the performance is not that better than a 6990. Bleh !
    Reply
  • stryk55 24 March 2011 19:21
    Very comprehensive article! Nice job!
    Reply
  • LegendaryFrog 24 March 2011 19:23
    I'm impressed, good to see Nvida has started to care about the "livable experience" of their high end products.
    Reply
  • plznote 24 March 2011 19:24
    Great card. But low clocks.
    GREAT for overclocking!
    Reply
  • darkchazz 24 March 2011 19:27
    Wow @ low noise
    Reply
  • rolli59 24 March 2011 19:27
    Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.
    Reply
  • Scoregie 24 March 2011 19:40
    MMMM... HD 6990.... OR GTX 590... HMMM I'll go with a HD 5770 CF setup because im cheap.
    Reply
  • Sabiancym 24 March 2011 19:42
    You can't say Nvidia wins based on the sound level of the cards. That's just flat out favoritism.

    I'll be buying a 6990 and water cooling it. Nothing will beat it.
    Reply
  • Darkerson 24 March 2011 19:44
    rolli59Draw! Win some loose some. What is the fastest card? Some will say GTX590 others HD6990 and they are both right.Thats more or less how I feel. They both trade blows depending on the game.
    Reply