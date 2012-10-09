GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft
Historically, Blizzard's World of Warcraft favors Nvidia's GeForce boards. Our first test gauges how well the GeForce GTX 650 Ti handles the Ultra preset in DirectX 11 mode, sans anti-aliasing.
We aren't presented any surprises; the new board follows Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560 and AMD's Radeon HD 6870.
The finishing order doesn't change with 4x MSAA applied, though the frame rates naturally dip.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.