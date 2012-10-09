GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft

Historically, Blizzard's World of Warcraft favors Nvidia's GeForce boards. Our first test gauges how well the GeForce GTX 650 Ti handles the Ultra preset in DirectX 11 mode, sans anti-aliasing.

We aren't presented any surprises; the new board follows Nvidia's GeForce GTX 560 and AMD's Radeon HD 6870.

The finishing order doesn't change with 4x MSAA applied, though the frame rates naturally dip.