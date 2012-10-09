GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

OpenCL: Video Processing (Basemark CL)
Video Processing
Although the filters used in this suite are quite similar to those employed in the previous page's image processing tests, the outcome isn’t as consistent when it comes to video processing.
Overall, AMD's cards don't perform as well (with one exception) due to their weaker video hardware. We believe there is still some room for improvement on the driver side, since we see a portion of the Radeons' theoretical performance getting lost somewhere along the way.
Among the GeForce cards, we see the same outcome we saw on the previous page, with Kepler-based cards beating those with Fermi-derived GPUs and the new mainstream boards outpacing the previous high-end. Within the Kepler family, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti places exactly where we would have expected it, if not a little lower.
The GeForce GTX 650 Ti only gets passing grades when it comes to compute-intensive workloads. Although it manages a surprise win here and there, it is obvious that its main competition, AMD’s Radeon HD 7850 1 GB, remains comfortably out of reach overall. Ironically, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti may end up plugging the rather pronounced performance gap between the Radeon HD 7770 and the HD 7850.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.