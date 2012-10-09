GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

OpenCL: Video Processing (Basemark CL)

Video Processing

Although the filters used in this suite are quite similar to those employed in the previous page's image processing tests, the outcome isn’t as consistent when it comes to video processing.

Overall, AMD's cards don't perform as well (with one exception) due to their weaker video hardware. We believe there is still some room for improvement on the driver side, since we see a portion of the Radeons' theoretical performance getting lost somewhere along the way.

Among the GeForce cards, we see the same outcome we saw on the previous page, with Kepler-based cards beating those with Fermi-derived GPUs and the new mainstream boards outpacing the previous high-end. Within the Kepler family, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti places exactly where we would have expected it, if not a little lower.

The GeForce GTX 650 Ti only gets passing grades when it comes to compute-intensive workloads. Although it manages a surprise win here and there, it is obvious that its main competition, AMD’s Radeon HD 7850 1 GB, remains comfortably out of reach overall. Ironically, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti may end up plugging the rather pronounced performance gap between the Radeon HD 7770 and the HD 7850.