GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Temperature And Noise

Let's consider the GeForce GTX 650 Ti's general usability characteristics, starting with power draw:

Despite its higher TDP, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti's power consumption under load is identical to the vanilla GeForce GTX 650. This is an excellent result, and about 25 W less than the Radeon HD 6850.

The temperatures of our GeForce GTX 650 Ti samples are quite low. Nvidia's reference board tops out at 60 degrees Celsius at maximum load. Gigabyte's cooling solution, with its two heat pipes and dual fans, facilitates peak load temperatures of 44 degrees, the lowest in our field of contenders.

All of our GeForce GTX 650 Ti samples demonstrate very quiet acoustics.

With noise, power, and heat all taken into consideration, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti should be very easy to live with compared to previous-gen GeForce and Radeon cards.