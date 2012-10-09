GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Max Payne 3
Max Payne 3 is fairly demanding at its highest detail settings. So, we're starting with the Normal quality preset and no MSAA (though FXAA is turned on).
The GeForce GTX 650 Ti gives us good performance levels, which are high enough to beat AMD's Radeon HD 6850. Nvidia's new card does lag behind the GeForce GTX 560 and Radeon HD 6870 a bit.
In order to get playable performance with 4x MSAA enabled, we had to drop from DirectX 11 to DirectX 10.1, turn off FXAA, and drop anisotropic filtering to 8x. Even in light of our adjustments, we experienced notable dips below 30 FPS on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti. So, we'd recommend keeping MSAA turned off in this title unless you have a more powerful graphics card.
That looks like a fail to me, and don't even get me started on how late this is.
Seriously, such a waste of silicon that could perform quite a bit better if you just gave it a little more breathing room....
With 128bit bus, they could have just leave the memory speed @ 6GHz. 5400 is pretty much ruin the thing.
Edit: btw, this is probably one of the most useful review I see for a while. 6870/6850/560/460/7770 are all there, with benchmark of AA on and off. thumbs up for u author!
The HD7850 and GTX 650ti are essentially the same price on New Egg.
slightly too weak for a dedicated in my book.
I said my book as in my opinion.
Because comparing cards in the ~150 dollar range to a card thats +280 dollars is asinine?
This means we will easily see $150 or less after rebates and officially makes this Nvidia 650ti product a total fail. I see no reason to purchase this.