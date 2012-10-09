GeForce GTX 650 Ti Review: Nvidia's Last Graphics Card For 2012

Benchmark Results: Max Payne 3

Max Payne 3 is fairly demanding at its highest detail settings. So, we're starting with the Normal quality preset and no MSAA (though FXAA is turned on).

The GeForce GTX 650 Ti gives us good performance levels, which are high enough to beat AMD's Radeon HD 6850. Nvidia's new card does lag behind the GeForce GTX 560 and Radeon HD 6870 a bit.

In order to get playable performance with 4x MSAA enabled, we had to drop from DirectX 11 to DirectX 10.1, turn off FXAA, and drop anisotropic filtering to 8x. Even in light of our adjustments, we experienced notable dips below 30 FPS on Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti. So, we'd recommend keeping MSAA turned off in this title unless you have a more powerful graphics card.