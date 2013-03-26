GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Power And Temperature

As its thermal specification might suggest, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost uses similar power as Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660. In comparison, AMD's Radeon HD 7850 uses 12 W less under the same load.

Sporting the same heat sink and fan as Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost operates a few degrees cooler under load.