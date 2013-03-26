GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: Far Cry 3

We're running Far Cry 3 at its High detail preset. Because AMD and Nvidia each expose a different ambient occlusion algorithm optimized for their respective GPUs, we use HDAO on Radeon cards and HBAO on the GeForces.

Again, the new GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost pulls up alongside the Radeon HD 7850.

Breaking average performance down into frame rate over time shows us that all of our contenders remain comfortably over 30 FPS throughout our test sequence.

This time we see higher variance in successive frame times from AMD's Radeon cards. But even the worst 95th percentile result is still low compared to the threshold where we might worry about stuttering artifacts.