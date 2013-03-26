GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost Review: A Budget-Oriented GK106-Based Boss

Results: Far Cry 3
We're running Far Cry 3 at its High detail preset. Because AMD and Nvidia each expose a different ambient occlusion algorithm optimized for their respective GPUs, we use HDAO on Radeon cards and HBAO on the GeForces.
Again, the new GeForce GTX 650 Ti Boost pulls up alongside the Radeon HD 7850.
Breaking average performance down into frame rate over time shows us that all of our contenders remain comfortably over 30 FPS throughout our test sequence.
This time we see higher variance in successive frame times from AMD's Radeon cards. But even the worst 95th percentile result is still low compared to the threshold where we might worry about stuttering artifacts.
http://www.anandtech.com/show/6838/nvidia-geforce-gtx-650-ti-boost-review-
(wonder why tom's review is swaying more in favour of kepler everytime I see)
Although I can't say the same about the power consumption and some part in me actually hoped and expected the card would come with a game bundle.
edit: hardwarecanucks / PCPerspective. A lot of sites agree with Tom's, 7850 and 650ti boost are about the same in performance.
But the point is that is similar to 7850 while its cheaper. Now that's what I wanted to see when I was saying we need better performance for $$$. Now lets see AMD dropping its prices too so we can have a sweat war between them that profits our wallet :D.
I still do not like the idea of Odd memory configuration. 1GB/2GB @ 192bit. The last 512MB from 2GB model is only getting 64bit memory bandwidth. Why cant they offer a a proper 1.5GB version @ middle price $159?
Tomshardware fail to bench 2GB 7850. I like to see that vs 2GB 650Ti Boost.
now, if amd brings back 7850 1gb, it'd be awesome (i don't buy the 'lack of gddr5 chips' excuse for a second).
will there be gtx650tiboost sli performance analysis vs 7790 cfx and 7850 1gb cfx? hopefully nvidia has good drivers available because the sub $200 gfx card price war just got heated up.
edit: imho nvidia is late to the sub $200 gfx card price war. this card shoulda come out instead of gtx 650ti (128bit). amd should be updating with new gcn cards soon while kepler 2.0 seems nowhere in sight. better late(!) than never, i guess..