Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Overclocking GeForce GTX 660

We managed to overclock the GeForce GTX 660's GPU to a stable 1215 MHz and its memory to 6450 MT/s. The following charts include the GeForce 9800 GT and GeForce GTX 460 with a 192-bit memory interface to demonstrate the generational gains we've seen in the mid-range space.

Here's an interesting bit of news: in our eight game tests, an overclocked GeForce GTX 660 manages to beat a stock GeForce GTX 660 Ti half of the time. In the four remaining benchmarks, it comes very close to the $300 GK104-based board. Yes, the 660 Ti can be overclocked as well. But knowing that a $230 offering can be made to perform like a $300 card is nice for value-seekers who may not have the spare cash for a pricier model.

As far as Nvidia's older mainstream cards go, it's clear that the GeForce GTX 660 is a big leap over the GeForce 9800 GT and GTX 460. Beyond performance, the 9800 GT isn't a DirectX 11-capable card, so it's often necessary to sacrifice visuals to game on mid-range board carried over from a previous generation.