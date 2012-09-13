Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

OpenCL: GPGPU Benchmarks (Basemark CL)

Fluid Operations

The OEM GeForce GTX 660 ekes out a lead over the retail model. Both variants trail the GeForce GTX 660 Ti and 570 by a wide margin, though.

Wave Simulation

This time around, the tables turn and clock rate trumps compute resources. At the same time, Nvidia’s current generation doesn’t seem to improve performance compared to the Fermi-based cards.

The Radeon HD 7870 is the biggest surprise among AMD's cards, finishing ahead of the newly-boosted Radeon HD 7950. Overall, the field is grouped much tighter than in previous benchmarks.

Julia Rendering

Again, clock rate is king, and the GK106-based card beats out the OEM version of Nvidia's GeForce GTX 660, tying with the GTX 660 Ti.

Mandelbulb Rendering

While Julia rendering embarrassed Nvidia's hardware, the Mandelbulb test (a three-dimensional version of the Mandelbrot set) is far favorable to the Fermi- and Kepler-based cards. This is another test that rewards frequency over compute resources, and the GeForce GTX 660 comfortably holds its own against the GTX 580 and 570.