Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2

The GeForce GTX 650 and its similarly-priced competition cannot handle anything more than the High detail preset, which is the game's lowest setting.

Notice that the GeForce GTX 650's frame rate drops to 24 FPS. Fortunately, you can see in the frame rate-over-time chart that this happens very briefly at one point in the benchmark run. The rest of the time, the card delivers more than 30 FPS, falling between the Radeon HD 7750 and 7770.

Higher-end cards manage to get through this title with Ultra detail settings applied. In this workload, the GeForce GTX 660 keeps up with AMD's Radeon HD 7870, demonstrating a significant lead over the Radeon HD 7850.