Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 And 660 Review: Kepler At $110 And $230

Benchmark Results: DiRT Showdown

DiRT Showdown is a great-looking game. Although Nvidia's hardware was previously plagued by choppy performance, new drivers seem to smooth frame rates out quite a bit.

The GeForce GTX 650 handles this game's Medium quality preset with shadows and post-processing effects set to High, and 8x MSAA thrown in for good measure. Having said that, AMD's cards still claim a lead in DiRT Showdown. The Radeon HD 7750 easily surpasses Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650. The GeForce GTX 550 Ti performs surprisingly well, although it's beaten by the Radeon HD 7770.

More potent graphics hardware can maintain playable performance with Ultra detail settings and 8x MSAA turned on, so long as the performance-crippling global illumination setting is disabled. AMD's Radeon cards continue dominating this title either way, though.