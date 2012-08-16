GeForce GTX 660 Ti Review: Nvidia's Trickle-Down Keplernomics

OpenCL: GPGPU Benchmarks (Basemark CL)

Fluid Operations

Interestingly, higher clock rates trump more shaders in this test as the GeForce GTX 660 Ti overclocked most aggressively outpaces the GeForce GTX 680 at its stock frequency. Even still, AMD's Radeon HD 7000-series boards beat Nvidia's GeForce GTX 600s at stock speeds, except for the GTX 680. At least we finally see Kepler outpacing Fermi.

Wave Simulation

Again, running at a higher frequency has more of an impact on performance than more shaders. However, Kepler doesn't seem to be offering any real benefit over Fermi, as GeForce GTX 680 ties with GTX 580.

The Radeon HD 7870 makes a surprisingly strong showing and even outpaces the Radeon HD 7950 with its new firmware.

Julia Rendering

This time, Nvidia's newer cards outmaneuver last-generation's hardware. But it doesn't end up mattering much, since AMD's GCN-equipped line-up dominates the field. Anything below a Radeon HD 7870 is left in the dust.

The two overclocked GeForce GTX 660 Ti configurations finish in front of the GeForce GTX 670 at its stock frequencies, which isn't much of a surprise.

Mandelbulb Rendering

While Julia rendering embarrassed Nvidia, the Mandelbulb test (a three-dimensional version of the Mandelbrot set) is far more promising. Once more, clock rate is the biggest determinant of performance; the GeForce GTX 660 Ti employs the same frequency as the GTX 670 and ties it.