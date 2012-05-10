GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Temperature And Noise

For the most part, idle temperature and noise measurements are pretty boring. We all know that these cards are going to run quietly- and coolly-enough when they aren’t being asked to do actual work. Depending on how much effort is put into a given product’s cooling solution, you might see lower-end boards running hotter than pricier cards—and that’s exactly how the GeForce GTX 670 stacks up to the 680. Despite a disabled SMX, the 670 idles warmer and makes more noise than its predecessor, likely as a result of a cost-reduced form factor.

Bear in mind, though, that many partner boards will employ alternative cooling solutions, and won’t be represented by these results.

The same holds true under load: GeForce GTX 670 is warmer and louder than the GTX 680—but only barely so. Though it isn’t as quiet as a Radeon HD 7950, which we really like for its acoustic performance, the 670 is notably quieter than the reference cooler on AMD’s Radeon HD 7970.