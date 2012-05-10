GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test Hardware Processors Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.3 GHz at 4.2 GHz (42 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Motherboard Gigabyte X79-UD5 (LGA 2011) X79 Express Chipset, BIOS F10 Memory G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V Hard Drive Intel SSDSC2MH250A2 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2 GB (@ 915/1502 MHz) Nvidia GeForce GTX 690 4 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 2 GB AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 7950 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB Power Supply Cooler Master UCP-1000 W System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Graphics Driver Nvidia GeForce Release 301.33 (For GTX 670, GTX 680, GTX 690) Nvidia GeForce Release 296.10 (For GTX 580 and 590) AMD Catalyst 12.4 (For HD 7970, HD 7950) AMD Catalyst 12.2 (For HD 6990)

We had a couple of extra days to get the GeForce GTX 670 review wrapped up, so we re-ran the GeForce GTX 680 using Nvidia's newer 301.33 driver. We also re-ran the Radeon HD 7970 and 7950 using Catalyst 12.4. The CrossFire numbers come from GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card, where we also used the Catalyst 12.4 driver package.