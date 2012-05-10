GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.3 GHz at 4.2 GHz (42 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte X79-UD5 (LGA 2011) X79 Express Chipset, BIOS F10
|Memory
|G.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSDSC2MH250A2 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2 GB (@ 915/1502 MHz)
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 690 4 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 2 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 7970 3 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 7950 3 GB
|AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 3 GB
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP-1000 W
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|Nvidia GeForce Release 301.33 (For GTX 670, GTX 680, GTX 690)
|Nvidia GeForce Release 296.10 (For GTX 580 and 590)
|AMD Catalyst 12.4 (For HD 7970, HD 7950)
|AMD Catalyst 12.2 (For HD 6990)
We had a couple of extra days to get the GeForce GTX 670 review wrapped up, so we re-ran the GeForce GTX 680 using Nvidia's newer 301.33 driver. We also re-ran the Radeon HD 7970 and 7950 using Catalyst 12.4. The CrossFire numbers come from GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card, where we also used the Catalyst 12.4 driver package.
|Games
|Battlefield 3
|Ultra Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, v-sync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, DirectX 11, Going Hunting, 90-second playback, Fraps
|Crysis 2
|DirectX 9 / DirectX 11, Ultra System Spec, v-sync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, No AA / No AF, Central Park, High-Resolution Textures: On
|Metro 2033
|High Quality Settings, AAA / 4x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Built-in Benchmark, Depth of Field filter Disabled, Steam version
|DiRT 3
|Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x AA / No AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Steam version, Built-In Benchmark Sequence, DX 11
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|High Quality (8x AA / 8x AF) / Ultra Quality (8x AA, 16x AF) Settings, FXAA enabled, v-sync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, 25-second playback, Fraps
|3DMark 11
|Version 1.03, Extreme Preset
|HAWX 2
|Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA, 1920x1200, Retail Version, Built-in Benchmark, Tessellation on/off
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|Ultra Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, From Crushblow to The Krazzworks, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Fraps, DirectX 11 Rendering, x64 Client
|SiSoftware Sandra 2012
|Sandra Tech Support (Engineer) 2012.SP4, GP Processing and GP Bandwidth Modules
|CyberLink MediaEspresso 6.5
|449 MB MPEG-2 1080i Video Sample to Apple iPad 2 Profile (1024x768), 189 MB H.264 1080i Video Sample to Apple iPad 2 Profile (1024x768)
|LuxMark 2.0
|64-bit Binary, Version 1.0, Classroom Scene
Though there isn't really a performance hit but it would be great to have seen the GTX 670 running at PCIe 3.0.
Nvidia has had a big lead in Dirt 3 and WoW for a very long time. This skews the results.
The GTX 670 is a fantastic card, don't get me wrong. Just pointing out that it's being slightly overrated here.