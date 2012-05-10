GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2 (DX 9 And 11)

The GeForce GTX 670’s performance puts it right between the Radeon HD 7970 and GeForce GTX 680 at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080, so long as you’re looking at running under DirectX 9. To AMD’s credit, this used to be a significant pitfall that was recently addressed through a driver update.

But most enthusiasts with a high-end graphics card are going to play under DirectX 11 with high-res textures turned on. In that case, the Nvidia boards maintain a more significant advantage.

And although the Tahiti-based 7970 scores a win at 2560x1600 under DirectX 9, GeForce GTX 670 staves it off at that resolution using DirectX 11.