GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (DX 9)

Despite its mainstream billing, Skyrim remains a very popular title with graphics options capable of taking an old GeForce GTX 580 under 60 FPS, on average, at 2560x1600.

The GeForce GTX 670 starts strongest at 1680x1050, cruising past AMD’s flagship at High and Ultra quality settings.

AMD strikes back at 1920x1080, matching the GTX 670 at the High preset, and giving up a handful of frames at Ultra.

Stepping up to 2560x1600 shows the Radeon HD 7970 winning at both settings, albeit by a tiny margin. That delta won’t be felt in the real world. But again, the $80 more you pay for a Radeon HD 7970 is very much a tangible hit to the wallet.