GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm (DX 11)
Knock the game if you want, but WoW continues to be one of the most popular titles in the world. We recently started testing with a 64-bit build using DirectX 11 using a familiar flight between Crushblow and The Krazzworks in Twilight Highlands. Bear in mind that raids are going to put much more of a load on all of these cards. However, in the interest of generating repeatable results, we need to use a more consistent sequence for benchmarking.
The trend that we see here (and what we’ve seen many times in the past) is that Nvidia delivers stronger performance in WoW, though even a Radeon HD 7950 serves up close to 100 FPS on average at 2560x1600…with no anti-aliasing.
Turn AA on, though, and frame rates plunge. With 8x AA enabled, GeForce GTX 670 exhibits a significant advantage from 1680x1050 through 2560x1600 (though that highest resolution is probably the most notable, since frame rates are beyond playable across the board at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080).
Though there isn't really a performance hit but it would be great to have seen the GTX 670 running at PCIe 3.0.
Nvidia has had a big lead in Dirt 3 and WoW for a very long time. This skews the results.
The GTX 670 is a fantastic card, don't get me wrong. Just pointing out that it's being slightly overrated here.