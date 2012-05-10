GeForce GTX 670 2 GB Review: Is It Already Time To Forget GTX 680?

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm (DX 11)

Knock the game if you want, but WoW continues to be one of the most popular titles in the world. We recently started testing with a 64-bit build using DirectX 11 using a familiar flight between Crushblow and The Krazzworks in Twilight Highlands. Bear in mind that raids are going to put much more of a load on all of these cards. However, in the interest of generating repeatable results, we need to use a more consistent sequence for benchmarking.

The trend that we see here (and what we’ve seen many times in the past) is that Nvidia delivers stronger performance in WoW, though even a Radeon HD 7950 serves up close to 100 FPS on average at 2560x1600…with no anti-aliasing.

Turn AA on, though, and frame rates plunge. With 8x AA enabled, GeForce GTX 670 exhibits a significant advantage from 1680x1050 through 2560x1600 (though that highest resolution is probably the most notable, since frame rates are beyond playable across the board at 1680x1050 and 1920x1080).