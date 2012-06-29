Trending

Seven GeForce GTX 670 Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

By

We have seven GeForce GTX 670 cards. Which is fastest? Which is quietest? Each one swaggers onto the scene ready to prove its worth to your wallet. We emphasize thermals, acoustics, and design in this many-way shoot-out based on Nvidia's capable GK104.

Asus GTX670-DC2T-2GD5

Asus’ new DirectCU II cooler is smaller than we remember; now it only occupies two slots instead of three, which we prefer. The company says its thermal solution was reworked to make it lighter, even though it retains a back plate covering the rear of the card. A note on that: depending on how close your CPU cooler or DIMM locking levers come to your motherboard's PCI Express slot, the plate could interfere. Have a look at your platform of choice before making a purchase.

Sporting a 1056 MHz base clock and a 1137 MHz-rated GPU Boost frequency, Asus' submission operates at the second-highest factory-overclocked rate in our round-up. Its memory is not overclocked, however, while three other contenders do enjoy higher memory bandwidth by way of augmented GDDR5 speeds.

The build quality and mechanical design of this card are both excellent. It sports a metal cover and all of the display outputs found on Nvidia's reference design: two dual-link DVI connectors, one HDMI output, and a single DisplayPort interface. Although the card employs the GeForce GTX 680's PCB, which should benefit cooling, it only comes equipped with two six-pin auxiliary power inputs.

Our performance, acoustic, thermal, and power tests will determine whether this card warrants the $30 price premium currently being asked compared to reference-based implementations.

114 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LonelyMan 29 June 2012 11:31
    Where is the msi gtx 670 power edition?
  • zerokontrol 29 June 2012 11:34
    Typo on conclusion. "not to loud on loud." That would be the Gigabyte card.
  • user 18 29 June 2012 11:50
    On the Gigabyte card's page:

    During the course of our testing, we effortlessly set this card to run at 1059 MHz, so we're not sure why Gigabyte held back so much. During testing, we overclocked this card to 1059 MHz quite easily, so we are somewhat surprised by the conservative factory overclock.

    This seems to be saying the same thing twice. Error, or am I missing something?
  • hellfire24 29 June 2012 11:50
    hey man,where's MSi Twinfrozer IV OC edition?
  • FormatC 29 June 2012 11:53
    10445301 said:
    Where is the msi gtx 670 power edition?
    The roundup was published in German on May 22, 2012:
    http://www.tomshardware.de/Nvidia-Geforce-GTX-670-Roundup,testberichte-241027.html

    Sorry, but at this time (and 4 weeks later too) MSI was unable to deliver one of this cards. When MSI starts so late with this cards, then this is not our fault. ;)
  • monkeymonk 29 June 2012 11:57
    Please do this with the 680s
  • user 18 29 June 2012 11:59
    Also, the second chart on the 'Sound Level and Temperature: Overclocked' page is missing the 'Mhz' label on the speed for the Palit card. It should read '1059 Mhz', while it reads only '1059'.
  • LonelyMan 29 June 2012 12:10
    I'd like to see one for the 680s too, in which the 680 classified and lightning will be present, including others. :D
  • hellfire24 29 June 2012 12:14
    please also do battlefield 3 benchmark!
  • erunion 29 June 2012 12:24
    I've been waiting for this review.
