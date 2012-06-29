Trending

Seven GeForce GTX 670 Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

We have seven GeForce GTX 670 cards. Which is fastest? Which is quietest? Each one swaggers onto the scene ready to prove its worth to your wallet. We emphasize thermals, acoustics, and design in this many-way shoot-out based on Nvidia's capable GK104.

Zotac ZT-60302-10P

This Mack truck of a graphics card occupies three expansion slots, is as heavy as a brick, and proudly displays its heat pipes up top like a rooster's comb, which suggests that you should probably use an extra-wide chassis (8.25" or more). If you have trouble mounting a 165 mm CPU cooler, don't even bother trying to install Zotac's ZT-60302-10P.

There's good news, though. A screaming-fast 1098 MHz based clock and 1176 MHz-rated GPU Boost specification illustrate Zotac's confidence in its design, as does the fact that the company lets you increase this card's TDP to more than 111%. At least on paper, then, we're looking at the fastest card in our round-up.

In light of its beefy specs, we have to wonder why Zotac opted to use the GeForce GTX 680 PCB with two six-pin power connectors, particularly when a couple of other vendors went with one six-pin and one eight-pin plug.

A memory clock of 1652 MHz trumps every other card we're reviewing, and by a large amount. However, we do have some reservations about the mechanical design of this card. The power connectors are stacked, which is admittedly a minor complaint given that the GeForce GTX 680 employs the same orientation. But disconnecting power cables can be difficult. More seriously, there is no back plate or frame to stabilize this heavy card. It should really be supported by an external bracket because it puts a lot of weight on the motherboard.

114 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LonelyMan 29 June 2012 11:31
    Where is the msi gtx 670 power edition?
    Reply
  • zerokontrol 29 June 2012 11:34
    Typo on conclusion. "not to loud on loud." That would be the Gigabyte card.
    Reply
  • user 18 29 June 2012 11:50
    On the Gigabyte card's page:

    During the course of our testing, we effortlessly set this card to run at 1059 MHz, so we're not sure why Gigabyte held back so much. During testing, we overclocked this card to 1059 MHz quite easily, so we are somewhat surprised by the conservative factory overclock.

    This seems to be saying the same thing twice. Error, or am I missing something?
    Reply
  • hellfire24 29 June 2012 11:50
    hey man,where's MSi Twinfrozer IV OC edition?
    Reply
  • FormatC 29 June 2012 11:53
    10445301 said:
    Where is the msi gtx 670 power edition?
    The roundup was published in German on May 22, 2012:
    http://www.tomshardware.de/Nvidia-Geforce-GTX-670-Roundup,testberichte-241027.html

    Sorry, but at this time (and 4 weeks later too) MSI was unable to deliver one of this cards. When MSI starts so late with this cards, then this is not our fault. ;)
    Reply
  • monkeymonk 29 June 2012 11:57
    Please do this with the 680s
    Reply
  • user 18 29 June 2012 11:59
    Also, the second chart on the 'Sound Level and Temperature: Overclocked' page is missing the 'Mhz' label on the speed for the Palit card. It should read '1059 Mhz', while it reads only '1059'.
    Reply
  • LonelyMan 29 June 2012 12:10
    I'd like to see one for the 680s too, in which the 680 classified and lightning will be present, including others. :D
    Reply
  • hellfire24 29 June 2012 12:14
    please also do battlefield 3 benchmark!
    Reply
  • erunion 29 June 2012 12:24
    I've been waiting for this review.
    Reply