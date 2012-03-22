Trending

GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Enthusiasts want to know about Nvidia's next-generation architecture so badly that they broke into our content management system and took the data to be used for today's launch. Now we can really answer how Kepler fares against AMD's GCN architecture.

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX 11)

Testing high-end graphics cards allows us to step up to High detail settings in Metro 2033. We still can’t get consistently playable frame rates at the Very High preset, and we dare not enable the DirectCompute-based depth of field filter known take a debilitating cut out of the overall frame rate.

At these settings, the GeForce GTX 680 starts strongly, finishing behind the Radeon HD 6990 and GeForce GTX 590 with adaptive anti-aliasing enabled. Once 4x MSAA is turned on, however, AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 is faster.

As we work our way up to 2560x1600, AMD’s single-GPU flagship manages to deliver better performance at both anti-aliasing settings, and the Radeon HD 7950 nearly manages to match pace with the GeForce GTX  680 under 4x MSAA.

Did you think you’d see a day when the GeForce GTX 580 would be the anchor on a chart of eight high-end graphics cards? Crazy.

  • 22 March 2012 19:46
    Hail to the new king.
  • borden5 22 March 2012 19:55
    oh man this's good news for consumer, hope to see a price war soon
  • johnners2981 22 March 2012 19:58
    Damn prices, in europe we have to pay the equivalent of $650-$700 to get one
  • outlw6669 22 March 2012 19:59
    Nice results, this is how the transition to 28nm should be.
    Now we just need prices to start dropping, although significant drops will probably not come until the GK110 is released :/
  • 22 March 2012 20:00
    Finally we will see prices going down (either way :-) )
  • Scotty99 22 March 2012 20:03
    Its a midrange card, anyone who disagrees is plain wrong. Thats not to say its a bad card, what happened here is nvidia is so far ahead of AMD in tech that the mid range card purposed to fill the 560ti in the lineup actually competed with AMD's flagship. If you dont believe me that is fine, you will see in a couple months when the actual flagship comes out, the ones with the 384 bit interface.
  • Chainzsaw 22 March 2012 20:04
    Wow not too bad. Looks like the 680 is actually cheaper than the 7970 right now, about 50$, and generally beats the 7970, but obviously not at everything.

    Good going Nvidia...
  • 22 March 2012 20:04
    run the test on the same speeds then lets talk...
  • SkyWalker1726 22 March 2012 20:05
    AMD will certainly Drop the price of the 7xxx series
  • rantoc 22 March 2012 20:13
    2x of thoose ordered and will be delivered tomorrow, will be a nice geeky weekend for sure =)
