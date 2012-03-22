GeForce GTX 680 2 GB Review: Kepler Sends Tahiti On Vacation

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX 11)

Testing high-end graphics cards allows us to step up to High detail settings in Metro 2033. We still can’t get consistently playable frame rates at the Very High preset, and we dare not enable the DirectCompute-based depth of field filter known take a debilitating cut out of the overall frame rate.

At these settings, the GeForce GTX 680 starts strongly, finishing behind the Radeon HD 6990 and GeForce GTX 590 with adaptive anti-aliasing enabled. Once 4x MSAA is turned on, however, AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 is faster.

As we work our way up to 2560x1600, AMD’s single-GPU flagship manages to deliver better performance at both anti-aliasing settings, and the Radeon HD 7950 nearly manages to match pace with the GeForce GTX 680 under 4x MSAA.

Did you think you’d see a day when the GeForce GTX 580 would be the anchor on a chart of eight high-end graphics cards? Crazy.