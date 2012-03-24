GeForce GTX 680, Part 2: SLI, 5760x1080, And Overclocking

Testing With EVGA’s GeForce GTX 680 2 GB

EVGA’s home page lists 11 different GeForce GTX 680 models, which range from a reference-class GTX 680 to a water-cooled GTX 680 Hydro Copper Classified that doesn’t even have finalized specifications.

The company’s most highly-tuned SKUs aren’t yet available. And although we’re looking forward to seeing what EVGA does when it’s able to put a little time into tweaking GeForce GTX 680, it sent us a card running at the same frequencies and armed with the same amount of memory as Nvidia’s press samples.

But that’s exactly what we needed for an ideally-matched SLI-capable setup, so it works out perfectly! As a result, we have two GeForce GTX 680s with 1006 MHz base clocks and cited 1058 MHz boost frequencies (though we know that number is very highly variable). Two gigabytes of memory on each board operates at 1502 MHz. And, for the time being, given an unvalidated X79 Express-based platform, both two cards transfer data over the PCI Express at second-gen rates.

EVGA’s bundle includes a user’s guide, some decals, a massive weapon-laden poster, a pair of four-pin Molex to six-pin auxiliary adapters, and a DVI-to-VGA converter.