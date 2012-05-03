GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: World of Warcraft: Cataclysm (DX 11)

World of Warcraft is so processor-bound that Nvidia’s old GeForce GTX 590 finds itself in the mix at 1920x1080. At that same resolution, as we’ve seen many times before, AMD’s cards simply struggle.

The GeForce GTX 690 and twin 680s in SLI swap places at 2560x1600, though by a negligible margin.

It’s really only at 5760x1080 with 8x AA applied that we see where two GeForce GTX 680s are better than one, and where one GTX 690 is just as fast. Mainstream though this game may be, it looks sharp as heck spanned across three screens in all of its DirectX 11 and 64-bit glory.