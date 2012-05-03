GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Sandra 2012 And LuxMark 2.0

Not surprisingly, GeForce GTX 690 demonstrates respectable FP32 performance. However, its FP64 throughput, artificially capped, is far behind the capabilities of even one Radeon HD 7970.

Unfortunately, Nvidia’s 301.33 driver appears to break support for the OpenCL General Purpose Bandwidth and Cryptography tests, which previously worked just fine. I think it’s pretty clear, though, that the company intends these as gaming cards and hopes to separate out its compute-oriented products.

That’s good news for AMD, since its GCN-based Radeon HD 7000-series boards seem well-suited to both 3D and compute applications.

As a case in point, LuxMark 2.0 shows the Nvidia cards all underperforming current- and last-gen AMD boards, with the Radeon HD 7970 in CrossFire throwing down huge sample/sec results.