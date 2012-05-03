GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Battlefield 3 (DX 11)

Again, the GeForce GTX 690 performs right where we knew to look: just slightly under two GeForce GTX 680s.

Here’s the thing, though. We know GeForce GTX 680s are nearly impossible to find. We know that GeForce GTX 690s are going to be crazy hard to track down. But then you have Radeon HD 7970s selling for $480 and at least coming close in CrossFire. You end up saving $40 total on a card that is readily available and that we’ve shown to have significant overclocking headroom.

Although we were hard on AMD’s flagship back at $550, the competition is much more two-sided at the prices it’s hitting now.