GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2 (DX 9 And DX 11)

The Crysis 2 charts place Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690 about as close to comparable as you can get to twin GTX 680s without matching up exactly. That’s reassuring for anyone who might have been apprehensive about giving up a few megahertz compared to two GeForce GTX 680s in SLI.

AMD’s Radeon HD 7970s in CrossFire show well at 1920x1080 and 5760x1080. However, even with Catalyst 12.4, they continue exhibiting a disturbing (and reproducible) crash at 2560x1600 in DirectX 9 mode.