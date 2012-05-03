Trending

GeForce GTX 690 Review: Testing Nvidia's Sexiest Graphics Card

We already know that Nvidia's GeForce GTX 690 sports two GK104s and is priced at $1000. But hardware like this is fun to read about. Oh, you actually want to buy one? Expect performance just shy of two GTX 680s in SLI, and good luck tracking one down!

Benchmark Results: Crysis 2 (DX 9 And DX 11)

The Crysis 2 charts place Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690 about as close to comparable as you can get to twin GTX 680s without matching up exactly. That’s reassuring for anyone who might have been apprehensive about giving up a few megahertz compared to two GeForce GTX 680s in SLI.

AMD’s Radeon HD 7970s in CrossFire show well at 1920x1080 and 5760x1080. However, even with Catalyst 12.4, they continue exhibiting a disturbing (and reproducible) crash at 2560x1600 in DirectX 9 mode.

  • robwright 03 May 2012 20:50
    I wonder, given the price of the 690, just how limited the quanitities will be. Which brings up another question, one that Nvidia (and AMD as well) would probably be reluctant to answer: are they making and shipping fewer of the top-shelf Halo cards today than they did 5 or six years ago?
  • milkshakez7z 03 May 2012 20:59
    Looks very nice. Pity I'll never own one.
  • guzami77 03 May 2012 21:05
    im waiting for the 680 3gb sli
  • Luscious 03 May 2012 21:07
    Ah, the Bugatti Veyron of video cards... I'll take three, thanks!!!
  • chumly 03 May 2012 21:08
    It CAN play Crysis.
  • rebel1280 03 May 2012 21:10
    ....... Lamborghini’s Reventón ...... +infinity for mentioning that work of art T_T didn't even read the article until after I got my fix for the Lamborghini’s Reventón on the net haha. That car may be the only proof left to us of the old gods, in particular Mercury (god of transport) lol
  • lahawzel 03 May 2012 21:13
    680s are already nearly nonexistent, so I expect these 690s to be just as mythical and hard-to-find as the Radeon 6990.
  • phamhlam 03 May 2012 21:19
    6990 aren't that hard to find. Back in January before the 7000 series came out, you could easily pick one or two up. I am pretty sure in 6 month, the 690 will be easy to grab.
  • Marcus52 03 May 2012 21:41
    That pair of 690s with the matching bridge looks so sweet, I want 2!

    ;)
  • frombehind 03 May 2012 22:02
    I wonder if someone will come out with a version that has a stock water-cooler built in? Then it really would the card to get ^^
